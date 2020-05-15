Stayhome Fest

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Virtual culture & arts festival with live music, meditation, cooking classes, DJ sets, art workshops, games, and more. The  goal is to have 1,000+ people come together to socialize, enjoy some laughs, and stay positive, despite having to stay physically distant. May 15-17.

Early bird tickets are $20, with $5 from every ticket being donated to CAMH. stayhomefest.ca

