Stayhome Fest
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Virtual culture & arts festival with live music, meditation, cooking classes, DJ sets, art workshops, games, and more. The goal is to have 1,000+ people come together to socialize, enjoy some laughs, and stay positive, despite having to stay physically distant. May 15-17.
Early bird tickets are $20, with $5 from every ticket being donated to CAMH. stayhomefest.ca
Info
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events
Festivals