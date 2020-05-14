Stay-at-Home Cinema

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

To mark Asian Heritage Month, TIFF Artistic Director and Co-Head Cameron Bailey discusses Slumdog Millionaire with director Danny Boyle and pay special tribute to the illustrious career of late actor Irrfan Khan, who co-starred in the film. The livestream begins at 7 pm. At 7:30 pm, audiences are invited to watch Slumdog Millionaire on Crave. crave.ca  //     tiff.net

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Film
