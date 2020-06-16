Stay-at-Home Cinema
Toronto, Ontario
Cameron Bailey will host a special online conversation on policing Black lives and police portrayals in film and TV. Special guests include film scholar and activist Nataleah Hunter-Young; Dr. Courtney Baker, an Associate Professor at the University of California; and award-winning Toronto filmmaker Clement Virgo. The livestream begins at 7 pm at tiff.net.
