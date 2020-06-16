Stay-at-Home Cinema

Google Calendar - Stay-at-Home Cinema - 2020-06-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stay-at-Home Cinema - 2020-06-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stay-at-Home Cinema - 2020-06-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Stay-at-Home Cinema - 2020-06-16 19:00:00

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Cameron Bailey will host a special online conversation on policing Black lives and police portrayals in film and TV. Special guests include film scholar and activist Nataleah Hunter-Young; Dr. Courtney Baker, an Associate Professor at the University of California; and award-winning Toronto filmmaker Clement Virgo. The livestream begins at 7 pm  at tiff.net

Info

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Free
Community Events, Film
Google Calendar - Stay-at-Home Cinema - 2020-06-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stay-at-Home Cinema - 2020-06-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stay-at-Home Cinema - 2020-06-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Stay-at-Home Cinema - 2020-06-16 19:00:00