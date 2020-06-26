The TIFF + Crave Stay-at-Home Cinema experience on Friday, June 26 is in partnership with Pride Toronto and features actor and LGBTQ rights activist Matt Bomer who is set to discuss his work in the HBO Original Film The Normal Heart and the enduring legacy of its screenwriter, playwright and activist Larry Kramer with TIFF’s Director, Audience & Community, Keith Bennie. The film is a revival of Kramer’s Tony Award–winning Broadway play that explores the beginnings of the HIV/AIDS crisis in New York City in the early 1980s. Viewers are invited to watch the Q&A at 7 pm on tiff.net and stream the film on Crave at 7:30 pm EDT. crave.ca