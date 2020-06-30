Stay-at-Home Cinema

TIFF and Crave Stay-at-Home Cinema experience features Chinonye Chukwu’s Clemency, in which a death row prison warden grapples with the psychological fallout of her job. Cameron Bailey’s guest for the Q&A is yet to be determined. Viewers are invited to watch the Q&A at 7 pm on tiff.net and stream the film on Crave at 7:30 pm. Clemency is part of Crave’s Black Excellence Collection which shines a light on Black stories, voices, and experiences.  crave.ca

