STANCE brings together nine Toronto-based artists and designers reinterpreting the 1973 Chilean poster art exhibition Por la Vida, Siempre!, and explores intersections of contemporary social issues and the resurgence of fascist tactics. Curated by Rodrigo Barreda.

May 1-Jun 16, opening 7-10 pm May 3, lecture 1-3 pm May 5.

surgallery.ca