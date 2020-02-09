Stand Up Comedy & Disability Showcase

Final showcase by students of comedian Courtney Gilmour's course. As part of a 10-week comedy workshop at the MNJCC, eight students present the culmination of their hard work with five-minute sets telling jokes about their lives, interests and the daily encounters they face while living with a disability. Hosted by Courtney Gilmour with special guest Michael McCreary. 8 pm. $10.

secondcity.com/shows