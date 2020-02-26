Stand Up For Our Waterfront! End Google's Corporate Capture

St. Paul's Bloor Street Church 227 Bloor E, Toronto, Ontario M4W 1C8

Gathering to discuss stopping the corporate takeover of Toronto's waterfront land, infrastructure, data and decision-making. 6:30-8 pm. Free.

Hosted by BlockSidewalk, Acorn, Climate Justice TO, Good Jobs for All and Friends of Canadian Broadcasting

Questions/info: blocksidewalk@protonmail.com

