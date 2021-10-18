Stand-Up Stitches

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Comedy show will be hosted by Keesha Brownie, with stand-up performances by Ali Hassan, Zabrina Douglas, Christophe Davidson, Patrick Haye, and Keith Pedro..
Comedy show will be hosted by Keesha Brownie, with stand-up performances by Ali Hassan, Zabrina Douglas, Christophe Davidson, Patrick Haye, and Keith Pedro. Oct 30 at 8 pm. $25. Rose Brampton, 1 Theatre Lane. https://tickets.brampton.ca/
Location Address - 1 Theatre Lane, Brampton
Event Price - $25