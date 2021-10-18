Halloween

Best Movies on Netflix

Stand-Up Stitches

Comedy show will be hosted by Keesha Brownie, with stand-up performances by Ali Hassan, Zabrina Douglas, Christophe Davidson, Patrick Haye, and Keith Pedro..

Oct 18, 2021

Stand-Up Stitches

11 11 people viewed this event.

Comedy show will be hosted by Keesha Brownie, with stand-up performances by Ali Hassan, Zabrina Douglas, Christophe Davidson, Patrick Haye, and Keith Pedro. Oct 30 at 8 pm. $25. Rose Brampton, 1 Theatre Lane. https://tickets.brampton.ca/

Additional Details

Location Address - 1 Theatre Lane, Brampton

Event Price - $25

Date And Time
Sat, Oct 30th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to

Location
Rose Brampton

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine