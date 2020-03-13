Stand With Wet'suwet'en: A Drag & Burlesque Fundraiser Show

Google Calendar - Stand With Wet'suwet'en: A Drag & Burlesque Fundraiser Show - 2020-03-13 22:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stand With Wet'suwet'en: A Drag & Burlesque Fundraiser Show - 2020-03-13 22:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stand With Wet'suwet'en: A Drag & Burlesque Fundraiser Show - 2020-03-13 22:30:00 iCalendar - Stand With Wet'suwet'en: A Drag & Burlesque Fundraiser Show - 2020-03-13 22:30:00

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario

East King Productions and House of Kings present performances followed by a DJ party. All proceeds go to Unist’ot’en legal costs. Mar 13 at 10:30 pm. $20.

facebook.com/events/181675649793541

If you're unable to make it to the show but still want to donate, you can do so by following this link: http://unistoten.camp/support-us/donate/

Info

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Queer
Stage
Theatre
Google Calendar - Stand With Wet'suwet'en: A Drag & Burlesque Fundraiser Show - 2020-03-13 22:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stand With Wet'suwet'en: A Drag & Burlesque Fundraiser Show - 2020-03-13 22:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stand With Wet'suwet'en: A Drag & Burlesque Fundraiser Show - 2020-03-13 22:30:00 iCalendar - Stand With Wet'suwet'en: A Drag & Burlesque Fundraiser Show - 2020-03-13 22:30:00