Staring Back At The Sun: Video Art From Israel, 1970-2012

Group show that traces the development of contemporary video practice in Israel and highlights work by artists who take an incisive, critical perspective towards the cultural and political landscape in Israel and beyond. Sep 14-Nov 26, reception 6-9 pm Sep 14. Free.

Artists include, Boaz Arad, Avraham Eliat, Yael Bartana, Nira Pereg, Dan Zakhem, Dor Guez and others. Organizing Curator: Chen Tamir | Produced by Artis. See website for more info on this internationally touring exhibit.