Stars On Ice – Journey

Display of artistry and athleticism featuring ice skaters Kurt Browning, Elvis Stojko and others. Oct 15 at 7:30 pm. Tickets from $27.50. On sale May 20. ticketmaster.ca

Location - Scotiabank Arena

 

2021-10-15 @ 07:30 PM to
2021-10-15 @ 09:30 PM
 

Concert or Performance
 

Dance

Scotiabank Arena

