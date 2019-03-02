Stefan Berg

Still Lives of Architecture depicts the valleys which cut through the east end of Toronto. 1970s brick apartment complexes appear throughout, such as the Crescent Town towers, the Main Square and St. James Town. Some of these scenes no longer exist: the tree in Castles Park has been cut down; the development in Trent Street now obscures the view of Scarborough. Mar 2-Apr 6. Reception 2 pm, Mar 6. Hours during exhibitions are Thursday to Saturday 12-6 pm, or by appointment. Free. facebook.com/events/256053241979337