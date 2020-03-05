I Want A Beehive Hairdo And Other Desires: opening party revealing new paintings by Canadian multi-disciplinary artist Stella Walker, in the Ruth Dignam Gallery of the historic Women's Art Association of Canada. Walker sings a short set of original songs at the grand piano at 6.30 in the adjacent Dignam Gallery where the Creative Spirit member exhibit also opens. Reception 5:30-7:30 pm, Mar 5. Free.