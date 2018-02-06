STEP: The Movie
Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema 506 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2
Screening of the documentary by Amanda Lipitz. Step documents the senior year of a girl's high-school step dance team against the background of inner-city Baltimore. 6 pm. Free, donations support My Class Needs, a charity that creates innovative learning opportunities and experiences for K-12 students in Canadian publicly-funded schools.
