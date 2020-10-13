NOW MagazineAll EventsStephen Andrews and Daniel Gruetter and FASTWÜRMS

Stephen Andrews and Daniel Gruetter and FASTWÜRMS

Stephen Andrews and Daniel Gruetter and FASTWÜRMS

by
220 220 people viewed this event.

Firmament and #turtle kin in kind exhibitions. Oct 16-Nov 14. Online opening reception Oct 16. RSVP http://www.paulpetro.com/

 

Date And Time

2020-10-16 to
2020-11-14
 

Location

 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Paul Petro

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.