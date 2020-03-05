Steppe Plants for the Rock Garden

Google Calendar - Steppe Plants for the Rock Garden - 2020-03-05 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Steppe Plants for the Rock Garden - 2020-03-05 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Steppe Plants for the Rock Garden - 2020-03-05 19:30:00 iCalendar - Steppe Plants for the Rock Garden - 2020-03-05 19:30:00

Toronto Botanical Garden 777 Lawrence E, Toronto, Ontario

Lecture by Mike Bone, curator of steppe collections at Denver Botanic Gardens, who will describe the unique steppe environment and demonstrate why steppe plants are perfectly-suited for rock gardens, like the one he cares for at the Denver Botanic Gardens. 7:30 pm. $45. 

eventbrite.ca/e/steppe-plants-for-the-rock-garden-tickets-85701757263

Info

Toronto Botanical Garden 777 Lawrence E, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Community Events
Google Calendar - Steppe Plants for the Rock Garden - 2020-03-05 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Steppe Plants for the Rock Garden - 2020-03-05 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Steppe Plants for the Rock Garden - 2020-03-05 19:30:00 iCalendar - Steppe Plants for the Rock Garden - 2020-03-05 19:30:00