Steppe Plants for the Rock Garden
Toronto Botanical Garden 777 Lawrence E, Toronto, Ontario
Lecture by Mike Bone, curator of steppe collections at Denver Botanic Gardens, who will describe the unique steppe environment and demonstrate why steppe plants are perfectly-suited for rock gardens, like the one he cares for at the Denver Botanic Gardens. 7:30 pm. $45.
eventbrite.ca/e/steppe-plants-for-the-rock-garden-tickets-85701757263
