Stereos Release "Sunset Gold"

After eight long years, multi-platinum recording artists Stereos are back! Best known for their 3xPlatinum single “Summer Girl” and 2xPlatinum “Throw Ya Hands Up”, the 2xJuno-nominated band returns in 2020 with a new look and a new sound. Their breakout came from appearing on the MuchMusic original series disBAND. Stereos have always set themselves apart by combining a timeless pop sound through the live band filter, and their new music is no exception.

