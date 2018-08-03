Steve Jansen: Through A Quiet Window

Drummer, composer, multi-instrumentalist and producer Steve Jansen has had a long-standing interest in photography. This show presents a new audio recording, Corridor, in conjunction with a selection of Jansen’s black-and-white photographs created in the late 1970s and early 1980s when he was active with the alternative English band, Japan.

Through A Quiet Window offers a unique glimpse into the world as seen and heard by this critically acclaimed musician, whose career has spanned more than four decades. The Carnegie dates mark the final presentation of this show in Canada.

Opens August 3 and runs to August 26. Join us for the Opening Reception on August 3 from 7-9:30 pm. Free.

The exhibition is organized by the Cape Breton University Art Gallery and curated by Greg Davies.

www.carnegiegallery.org