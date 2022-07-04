Steve Kado book launch

Please join us in Art Metropole’s back alley for an informal outdoor launch and reception for Steve Kado’s Paper Brick. The publication is the catalogue for the artist’s exhibition: Me! (Ten Years of Steve Kado). July 6 from 4-7 pm. 896 College.

Mummies, oil extraction, slime, robber barons, October Magazine, Reptoids, gravel mines, feces-kaiju, aliens and food a-plenty.

Painfully complete scripts to hours of talking, photographs of storage spaces, enlightening essays by Christian Alborz Oldham, Amy Ching-Yan Lam and Eli Diner, electrifying exhibition photography by Evan Walsh and powerful press release by Nour P Mobarak.

Entry to our alleyway is through our shop at 896 College, or via Delaware Avenue, north of College St. There is no parking available in the alley.