Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Steve Kado book launch

Jul 4, 2022

Steve Kado book launch

7 7 people viewed this event.

Please join us in Art Metropole’s back alley for an informal outdoor launch and reception for Steve Kado’s Paper Brick. The publication is the catalogue for the artist’s exhibition: Me! (Ten Years of Steve Kado). July 6 from 4-7 pm. 896 College.

Mummies, oil extraction, slime, robber barons, October Magazine, Reptoids, gravel mines, feces-kaiju, aliens and food a-plenty.

Painfully complete scripts to hours of talking, photographs of storage spaces, enlightening essays by Christian Alborz Oldham, Amy Ching-Yan Lam and Eli Diner, electrifying exhibition photography by Evan Walsh and powerful press release by Nour P Mobarak.

Entry to our alleyway is through our shop at 896 College, or via Delaware Avenue, north of College St. There is no parking available in the alley.

Additional Details

Location Address - 896 College Street, Toronto

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Wed, Jul 6th, 2022 @ 04:00 PM
to 07:00 PM

Location

Art Metropole

Event Types

Party or Social Gathering

Event Category

Books

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine