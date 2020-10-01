Steve Marriner & The Blue Notes

NOW MagazineAll EventsSteve Marriner & The Blue Notes

Live blues every Sunday in October. 3-7 pm. $10.

Limited Capacity, Covid-19 Health & Safety Regulations in effect. http://www.bar1216.com

 

2020-10-04 @ 03:00 PM to
2020-10-25 @ 07:00 PM
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

Bar Twelve 16

