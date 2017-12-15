Steve’s 1926 Skate is an annual charity event in support of the Alzheimer Society of Toronto. In honour of Steve’s mother, who was born Dec. 15th, 1926 and lived with Alzheimer's, Steve skates for 19 hours and 26 minutes on December 15th. Come to Nathan Phillips Square to cheer Steve on and skate with him. Steve will be skating from 12 am until 7.26 pm. Suggested donation $19.26.