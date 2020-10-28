Stewart Goodyear and James Ehnes

NOW MagazineAll EventsStewart Goodyear and James Ehnes

Three piano and violin recitals to present the complete Beethoven violin sonatas. On December 11, they will play Violin Sonatas Nos. 1-4, on December 12 Nos. 5-7, and finally on December 13 Violin Sonatas Nos. 8-10. Dec 11, 12 at 8 pm, Dec 13 at 3 pm. $50 per concert. Livestream tickets available also.

Dec 11 – https://www.rcmusic.com/events-and-performances/james-ehnes-with-stewart-goodyear

Dec 12- https://www.rcmusic.com/events-and-performances/james-ehnes-with-stewart-goodyear-(1)

Dec 13- https://www.rcmusic.com/events-and-performances/james-ehnes-with-stewart-goodyear-(1)

