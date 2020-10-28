Stewart Goodyear and James Ehnes

Three piano and violin recitals to present the complete Beethoven violin sonatas. On December 11, they will play Violin Sonatas Nos. 1-4, on December 12 Nos. 5-7, and finally on December 13 Violin Sonatas Nos. 8-10. Dec 11, 12 at 8 pm, Dec 13 at 3 pm. $50 per concert. Livestream tickets available also.

Dec 11 – https://www.rcmusic.com/events-and-performances/james-ehnes-with-stewart-goodyear

Dec 12- https://www.rcmusic.com/events-and-performances/james-ehnes-with-stewart-goodyear-(1)

Dec 13- https://www.rcmusic.com/events-and-performances/james-ehnes-with-stewart-goodyear-(1)