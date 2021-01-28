Stewart Goodyear with Toronto Mendelssohn Choir and Penderecki Quartet

NOW MagazineAll EventsStewart Goodyear with Toronto Mendelssohn Choir and Penderecki Quartet

The Royal Conservatory of Music livestreamed concert. May 16 at 3 pm. $20 per household. www.rcmusic.com/performance 

2021-05-16 @ 03:00 PM to
2021-05-16 @ 04:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

Virtual Event

