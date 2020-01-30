Curated by Dave and Holly Combs, editors of Peel Magazine, Stickers: RePEELed showcases the history and influence of the adhesive sticker, from revolutionizing the UK postal system in the 1800s to inspiring countless pieces of street art from around the world today.

Works from artists including Shepard Fairey, Rodger Beck, Robots Will Kill, Matthew Hoffman and more. There will be a live performance byp electric violinist Dr. Draw and Canadian beatbox champion Scott Jackson, followed by DJ Acote. 6-10 pm Jan 30. Free.

eventbrite.ca/e/stickeryou-presents-stickers-repeeled-launch-tickets-90057250661