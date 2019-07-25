Still Life With A Suitcase
Charles Street Video 32 Lisgar, 2nd fl, Toronto, Ontario M6J 0C9
Gregory Gan's interactive, cinematic installation about transnational Russian migration as told through objects, where the audience determines how the story unfolds. For the Toronto premiere, the artist created an edition of linoprints, retracing his migration journey using imaginary maps.
July 26-Aug 9, weekdays 10 am-5 pm, opening reception 7-10 pm July 25. Free.
