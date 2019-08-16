Stir It Up: OPIRG Toronto's Anti-Gallery of Joyous Rebellion

Steelworkers Hall 25 Cecil, Toronto, Ontario

An interactive archive and festival of defiance that tells the story of radical activism and community organizing in Toronto from 1980 to the present. OPIRG Toronto in partnership with Alternative Toronto celebrate 4 decades of actions, chants, DIY movements and art, as well as a blatant refusal to accept defeat on campus or in the community. In the face of a hostile government and a world that feels like it’s crumbling, we make our own world and we make our own justice. 7 pm, Aug 16.

