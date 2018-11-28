Stolen From Africa Presents: Crystals As Crowns

Crystals As Crowns is a multi-tiered, mixed media storytelling and cultural arts campaign seeking to reduce negative conceptions of self and low self-esteem among Black and racialized youth by presenting empowering imagery of youth in control of their futures and rooted in a self-determined imagination, the “Crystal Mind.” Ten youth influencers from 10 diverse communities across the GTA and Hamilton highlight their stories of resilience and how they’ve overcome barriers and life challenges. Nov 28 from 6-8 pm. Free. RSVP on eventbrite.com

facebook.com/events/470415180031094