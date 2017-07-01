Stolen Land: 150+ Years of Occupation, Exploitation & Genocide

Woodsworth Residence, U of T 321 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

A night of solidarity in anti-colonial, anti-capitalist and anti-imperialist resistance. Featuring Suzanne Patles of the Mi'kmaq Warrior Society directly from the East Coast. More speakers & performers TBA. Organized by The Women's Coordinating Committee for a Free Wallmapu.  7 pm. Free, donations welcome.

