Stolen Land: 150+ Years of Occupation, Exploitation & Genocide
Woodsworth Residence, U of T 321 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
A night of solidarity in anti-colonial, anti-capitalist and anti-imperialist resistance. Featuring Suzanne Patles of the Mi'kmaq Warrior Society directly from the East Coast. More speakers & performers TBA. Organized by The Women's Coordinating Committee for a Free Wallmapu. 7 pm. Free, donations welcome.
Woodsworth Residence, U of T 321 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
