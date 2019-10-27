Stoneburner, The Databats, Trick Casket
Bovine Sex Club 542 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2B5
Stoneburner is a tribal electronica project created in 2012 by Steven Archer of Ego Likeness (Metropolis Records). Channeling inspiration from Frank Herbert’s visionary Dune novels, the project is Archer’s attempt to sonically capture the convergence of technology and tribalism in Herbert’s famed universe. 9 pm. $10-$15.
eventbrite.com/e/stoneburner-swg-the-databats-and-trick-casket-tickets-72629983235
