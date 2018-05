Aluna Theatre and The Stones Project presents a collective creation helmed by Anita La Selva.

Created by a diverse cast of artists, STONES considers the spectrum and history of violence against women by focusing on one of its most extreme iterations. Previews from May 25, opens May 30 and runs to Jun 10, Wed-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2:30 pm. $15-$20.

www.alunatheatre.ca/the-stones-project