Stop Making Sense

11
Aug

Drive-in screening of Jonathan Demme’s quintessential concert film about The Talking Heads. Gates at 7 pm, screening 8:45 pm. Free. Advance tickets required.

 

Date And Time

2020-08-11 @ 07:00 PM
 

Location

955 Lakeshore W, Ontario Place
 

Venue

Ontario Place
 

Event Types

Screening
 

Event Category

Film
 
 

Location Page

Ontario Place

 

Film screening series provider.

