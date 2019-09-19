StopGap on Tour Benefit Concert

Touring musician and carpenter Tim Moxam and Toronto's StopGap Foundation launched the “StopGap On Tour” in August. Moxam is coordinating a program that partners musicians who possess a skilled trade with StopGap. In collaboration with some of Ontario's finest songwriters-builders-crafters, including Broken Social Scene's Jason Collett, a series of special edition StopGap ramps will be built; pre-ordered and spec'd to accommodate the needs of a non-accessible venue, cafe, record store or other musical/cultural community hub in need somewhere in Canada. During their next tour, participating artists will transport these completed ramps to their respective venues, to be presented on site. The aim is to extend StopGap's reach and bring accessibility to communities all across the country. 6-8 pm.