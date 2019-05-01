Storefront Stories Exhbition

Storefront Stories is and immersive, site-specific exhibition that shares the history of Jewish businesses that once thrived in the Market. Using a unique online navigational tool available at ojastorefrontstories.org, you can explore all 20 storefronts featured in this exhibition. Along the way you will discover stories of family, food, entrepreneurship, and a commitment to community that lives on in Kensington today. May 1-31. Free.