Toronto Jazz Festival online weekly series. Through personal stories, video and music, artists will provide a unique perspective on the pandemic experience from a musician’s point of view.

Ernesto Cervini, Alex Pangman and Dione Taylor are featured in the first episode Nov 11. https://www.facebook.com/torontojazzfest

More info here – https://www.facebook.com/torontojazzfest/photos/a.213598738659315/3865662743452878/?type=3&__tn__=-R