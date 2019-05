Theatre Smith-Gilmour presents work-in-progress performances of a new creation. “Metamorphoses” is movement and mime! Stills in motion! Actors transform, characters metamorphose and stories resonate. May 24-Jun 1, Thu-Sat 7:30 pm, Sun 2:30 pm. $15-$20.

