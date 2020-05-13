Stories of Collective Care in the Time of COVID-19 (Part One)

The COVID-19 pandemic may have forced many of us to physically distance ourselves from each other but is also encouraging us to think creatively and beyond our usual strategies to support the most vulnerable population from falling through the cracks.

Listening to organizations and groups working closely on the ground in Toronto’s Parkdale community, learn about the issues and the solutions they’ve come up with to continue to provide care and mutual aid for their community. Thinking beyond COVID-19, what can we learn from these strategies and are they here to stay? May 13 from 2-3 pm ET. Free, donations welcome.

myseumoftoronto.com/programming/panel-one-collective-care-toronto-beyond