Stories of Collective Care in the Time of COVID-19 (Part Two)

Grocery store workers, farm labourers, and cleaners were already precarious workers before the pandemic. Job insecurity, low wages, hazardous working conditions, and the looming threat of becoming undocumented are just some of the challenges they face. Yet, their work continues to be essential to ensuring society’s basic needs. How can we better protect workers who are providing essential services but are marginalized by the system? This panel features workers sharing the realities of their daily lives and recommendations on how to ensure their safety and protection. May 20 from 2-3 pm ET. Free.

