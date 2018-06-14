Stories You Have Never Heard
The Social Capital Theatre 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
Join storytellers Sarah Abu-Sharar and Sage Tyrtle for two stories you have never heard before.
Sage Tyrtle tells Snow Queen In North Korea – weaving together the folktale Snow Queen with real history from 1970s North Korea. Sarah Abu-Sharar tells A Day Like Any Other – the story of an honour killing of a 16-year-old girl. Jun 14 at 8 pm. $10.
