StoryFusion Cabaret!-Making Images With Words

Storytelling Toronto and Canadian Stage storytelling event at the amphitheatre. This 90-minute presentation will spotlight a wide array of storytelling experiences including personal journeys, epic tales, historical recounts, fables, and musical adventures. July 7 at 8 pm. Pre-register. $TBA. Tickets for Dream in High Park performances will go on sale once there is clarity surrounding the resumption of outdoor performances. https://www.canadianstage.com/shows-events/season/storytelling-toronto

The ampitheatre normally accommodates a capacity of 1,000+ guests. In 2021, the amphitheatre will welcome up to 100 patrons in physically distanced groups of one to four people from the same household. Capacity may fluctuate in response to public health guidelines.



Performances and events will generally be less than 90 minutes in length. Safety measures to be enacted in the park include a masking requirement, sanitization stations and protocols, timed entry to ensure physical distancing, as well as on-site health screening for entry, and dedicated safety officers. All precautions will be taken and protocols strictly observed, ensuring audiences and artists are safe and feel completely comfortable while enjoying their High Park experience.