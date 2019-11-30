Storytelling & Creative Writing Through Dungeons and Dragons

Work on your storytelling, writing and socialize while also learning about D&D. We will play a short Dungeons and Dragons game to demonstrate how all of these skills can be utilized in a creative setting. No experience needed. Age 12+. 12:30-2:30 pm. Free.

Please visit the branch, email eaprograms@torontopubliclibrary.ca or call to register at 416-394-5270.

www.torontopubliclibrary.ca