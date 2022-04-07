Strange Advance w/ Images In Vogue

Strange Advance is a Canadian new wave band formed in 1982 in Vancouver, British Columbia. They were nominated for a 1983 Juno Award as Most Promising Group of the Year and again in 1985 as Group of the Year.[1] Their first two albums, 1982’s Worlds Away[2] and 1985’s 2WO, were Canadian gold selling records. Strange Advance is hitting the stage after more than a 30-year absence.

Joining Strange Advance as Special Guests are Images in Vogue. Known for their distinctive musical style influenced by Davie Bowie, Japan, Tangerine Dream and many others.

Don’t miss this incredible Canadian double bill. May 13 at 8 pm. $59.90-$119.85. El Mocambo, 464 Spadina. eventbrite.ca.