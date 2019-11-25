Strange Weather: The Science And Art Of Climate Change

This one-day symposium will bring together climate scientists, humanists and artists to bridge this disciplinary gap. The School of the Environment, in partnership with co-sponsors the Jackman Humanities Institute (JHI) and the Centre for the Study of the United States (CSUS), will welcome guest scholars and artists who are committed to – and practiced in – the current paradigm shift to less siloed climate change thinking. 9 am-4 pm. $10-$20.

eventbrite.ca/e/79415488865 // environment@utoronto.ca