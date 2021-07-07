COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Stratford Summer Music

Summer music festival of hybrid concerts with mostly outdoor concerts, some in-person seating and live streaming tickets available. Performances by.

Jul 7, 2021

Stratford Summer Music

16 16 people viewed this event.

Summer music festival of hybrid concerts with mostly outdoor concerts, some in-person seating and live streaming tickets available. Performances by Isabel Bayrakdarian and Gryphon Trio (Aug 5), Thompson Egbo-Egbo (Aug 6), Infusion Baroque (Aug 21), Stewart goodyear (Aug 28), and many others. Aug 5-29. Venues include Avondale and Revival House, Gallery Stratford and the Stratford Perth Museum. Details http://stratfordsummermusic.ca

Additional Details

Location - Stratford

Date And Time
2021-08-05 to
2021-08-29

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Music

Location Page

Stratford

Event Tags

Share With Friends