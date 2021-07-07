Stratford Summer Music

Summer music festival of hybrid concerts with mostly outdoor concerts, some in-person seating and live streaming tickets available. Performances by Isabel Bayrakdarian and Gryphon Trio (Aug 5), Thompson Egbo-Egbo (Aug 6), Infusion Baroque (Aug 21), Stewart goodyear (Aug 28), and many others. Aug 5-29. Venues include Avondale and Revival House, Gallery Stratford and the Stratford Perth Museum. Details http://stratfordsummermusic.ca