Stratford Summer Music Barge

Starting at the York Street Visitor Centre, the floating barge will travel up and down the river to adhere to.

Jun 28, 2021

Starting at the York Street Visitor Centre, the floating barge will travel up and down the river to adhere to provincial guidelines around group gathering sizes, bringing music to all those within earshot.
Artists including Marcus Nance, Kevin Ramessar, Duane Andrews, Dayna Manning, Laura Chambers, Hannah Thomas and more. Each Fri, Sat and Sun afternoons at 1 pm and 4:30 pm, from August 5 until August 29, musicians will serenade moveable audiences. Schedule http://stratfordsummermusic.ca

Location - Avon River

2021-08-05 @ 01:00 PM to
2021-08-29 @ 06:00 PM

Concert or Performance

Music

