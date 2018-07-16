Stratford Summer Music

to Google Calendar - Stratford Summer Music - 2018-07-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stratford Summer Music - 2018-07-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stratford Summer Music - 2018-07-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Stratford Summer Music - 2018-07-16 00:00:00

Avondale United Church 194 Avondale, Stratford, Ontario N5A 6N4

Summer concerts include The Blind Boys of Alabama (Jul 30), Shiskey Jack (Aug 3), Tommy Dorsey Orchestra (Aug 6 & 7), Tanya Tagaq (with film Nanook of the North-Aug 13),  Laura Grizzlypaws (Aug 16, 19, 20, 21), Ron Sexsmith (Aug 20), and many others. Jul 16-Aug 26. Various venues in Stratford. See website for details. 

Info
Avondale United Church 194 Avondale, Stratford, Ontario N5A 6N4 View Map
Out Of Town
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul
to Google Calendar - Stratford Summer Music - 2018-07-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stratford Summer Music - 2018-07-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stratford Summer Music - 2018-07-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Stratford Summer Music - 2018-07-16 00:00:00