Stratford Summer Music

Summer concerts include The Blind Boys of Alabama (Jul 30), Shiskey Jack (Aug 3), Tommy Dorsey Orchestra (Aug 6 & 7), Tanya Tagaq (with film Nanook of the North-Aug 13), Laura Grizzlypaws (Aug 16, 19, 20, 21), Ron Sexsmith (Aug 20), and many others. Jul 16-Aug 26. Various venues in Stratford. See website for details.