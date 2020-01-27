Strength In Numbers: The CanLit Community

Drawing largely on the library’s rich literary archives, this exhibition will explore how Canadian literature has been shaped not just by the writers but an entire community, including editors, illustrators, agents and booksellers. Highlights include: pages from the first handwritten draft of Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale; letters from Lucy Maud Montgomery and E. Pauline Johnson; Leonard Cohen's notebooks, and corrected galley proofs from Robertson Davies' Fifth Business. Jan 27-May 1. Free.

fisher.library.utoronto.ca/exhibition/strength-numbers-canlit-community