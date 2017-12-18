Stroll 'n' See The Giant Santas

to Google Calendar - Stroll 'n' See The Giant Santas - 2017-12-18 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stroll 'n' See The Giant Santas - 2017-12-18 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stroll 'n' See The Giant Santas - 2017-12-18 18:30:00 iCalendar - Stroll 'n' See The Giant Santas - 2017-12-18 18:30:00

Rosedale Subway Station 1009 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 1S9

Urban hike through old Toronto neighborhood to look at the xmas lights and decorations, some pretty impressive architecture, and finally a street full of 14-foot inflatable Santa Clauses.

December 18-22 at 6:30 pm. Duration: 1.5 hours. $20. For details visit torontowalking.com or e-mail torontowalkinginfo@gmail.com

Info
Rosedale Subway Station 1009 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 1S9 View Map
Festive Season
All Ages, Outdoor
Health & Wellness
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Stroll 'n' See The Giant Santas - 2017-12-18 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stroll 'n' See The Giant Santas - 2017-12-18 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stroll 'n' See The Giant Santas - 2017-12-18 18:30:00 iCalendar - Stroll 'n' See The Giant Santas - 2017-12-18 18:30:00 to Google Calendar - Stroll 'n' See The Giant Santas - 2017-12-19 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stroll 'n' See The Giant Santas - 2017-12-19 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stroll 'n' See The Giant Santas - 2017-12-19 18:30:00 iCalendar - Stroll 'n' See The Giant Santas - 2017-12-19 18:30:00 to Google Calendar - Stroll 'n' See The Giant Santas - 2017-12-20 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stroll 'n' See The Giant Santas - 2017-12-20 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stroll 'n' See The Giant Santas - 2017-12-20 18:30:00 iCalendar - Stroll 'n' See The Giant Santas - 2017-12-20 18:30:00 to Google Calendar - Stroll 'n' See The Giant Santas - 2017-12-21 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stroll 'n' See The Giant Santas - 2017-12-21 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stroll 'n' See The Giant Santas - 2017-12-21 18:30:00 iCalendar - Stroll 'n' See The Giant Santas - 2017-12-21 18:30:00 to Google Calendar - Stroll 'n' See The Giant Santas - 2017-12-22 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stroll 'n' See The Giant Santas - 2017-12-22 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stroll 'n' See The Giant Santas - 2017-12-22 18:30:00 iCalendar - Stroll 'n' See The Giant Santas - 2017-12-22 18:30:00