Stroll 'n' See The Giant Santas
Rosedale Subway Station 1009 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 1S9
Urban hike through old Toronto neighborhood to look at the xmas lights and decorations, some pretty impressive architecture, and finally a street full of 14-foot inflatable Santa Clauses.
December 18-22 at 6:30 pm. Duration: 1.5 hours. $20. For details visit torontowalking.com or e-mail torontowalkinginfo@gmail.com
Info
Festive Season
All Ages, Outdoor
Health & Wellness