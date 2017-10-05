Mortified

to Google Calendar - Mortified - 2017-10-05 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mortified - 2017-10-05 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mortified - 2017-10-05 19:00:00 iCalendar - Mortified - 2017-10-05 19:00:00

918 Bathurst Centre for Culture & the Arts north of Barton, Toronto, Ontario

Studio 180 presents by a work-in-progress reading of a play by Amy Rutherford. A woman meets with her former abuser and interrogates her first sexual experiences in order to uncover why she still struggles with shame. Oct 5 at 7 pm. Free/pwyc ($10 suggested donation).

Seating is limited, please RSVP by emailing byron@studio180theatre.com.

Info
918 Bathurst Centre for Culture & the Arts north of Barton, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Under $10
Stage
Theatre
416-962-1800
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Mortified - 2017-10-05 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mortified - 2017-10-05 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mortified - 2017-10-05 19:00:00 iCalendar - Mortified - 2017-10-05 19:00:00