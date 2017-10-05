Mortified
918 Bathurst Centre for Culture & the Arts north of Barton, Toronto, Ontario
Studio 180 presents by a work-in-progress reading of a play by Amy Rutherford. A woman meets with her former abuser and interrogates her first sexual experiences in order to uncover why she still struggles with shame. Oct 5 at 7 pm. Free/pwyc ($10 suggested donation).
Seating is limited, please RSVP by emailing byron@studio180theatre.com.
Info
918 Bathurst Centre for Culture & the Arts north of Barton, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Under $10
Stage
Theatre