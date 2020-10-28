NOW MagazineAll EventsStudio 2054

A night of music, mayhem, performance, theatre, dance and much more with Dua Lipa.  Shot live in a massive warehouse location “Studio 2054” will be a celebration of the unconventional and unique and will see Dua move through custom built sets; surreal tv shows, roller discos, 

ecstatic raves, trashy rocker hang outs, voguing ballrooms and diva style dressing rooms. Accompanied by a cast of musicians, dancers, skaters, aerialists and acrobats, Dua will be joined by a host of surprise superstar guests to deliver a euphoric blast of happiness and good times.

Nov 27 at 9 pm. $TBA. On sale Oct 30.

https://www.dualipa.com, http://ticketmaster.ca

 

2020-11-27 @ 09:00 PM to
2020-11-27 @ 11:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

